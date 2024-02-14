Pizza Express Pollo Forza Pasta 400g

Spicy tomato sauce, precooked fusilli pasta, roasted cooked chicken and mild Cheddar cheese. Deep frozen.

At Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.

Frozen Meals with Pizzazz Fusilli pasta and roast chicken in a spicy tomato sauce, topped with a mild Cheddar cheese Chilli rating - 2

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Precooked Fusilli Pasta (28%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Roasted Cooked Chicken (13%) (Chicken, Salt, Flavour, Stabiliser: Triphosphates; Gelling Agent: Carrageenan), Tomato Paste (9%), Onion, Grilled Yellow Pepper (4%), Red Onion (4%), Mild Cheddar Cheese (3%) (Milk), Cream (Milk), Red Pepper (3%), Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Yellow Pepper (1%), Hot Pepper Paste (1%) (Hot Pepper, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Basil, Parsley, Chilli Powder (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Paprika

Allergy Information

May contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 portion

Net Contents

400g ℮