Tesco 2 Cheese and Bacon Chicken Kievs 260g

2 chopped and shaped chicken with added water with a mature cheddar cheese and full fat soft cheese and bacon filling in a breadcrumb coating

CRISPY & OOZY Filled with smoked bacon and cheese sauce, in a golden crumb

Pack size: 260G

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3%), Smoked Bacon (3%)[Pork, Water, Salt, Maple Syrup, Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pea Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Deactivated Yeast (contains Wheat, Barley), Cornflour, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Butter (Milk), Yeast Extract, Wheat Starch, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Sugar, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Onion Powder, Spices, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Sage, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme Extract, Evaporated Cane Syrup, Cumin Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Made using British chicken.

2 Servings

260g e