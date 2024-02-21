We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Nadiya Tangy Tacos Recipe Kit 70g

£3.00

£4.29/100g

Vegetarian

A recipe kit with three seasonings to make tangy tacos with guacamole and slaw.
"Schwartz & I have worked together to bring you the best flavours to take you on a taste adventure. It's like a little bit of my magic in your kitchen." Nadiya™
© Nadiya Hussain 2023
Ready in 30 minsChilli rating - Mild - 1Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 70G

Ingredients

Tangy Coating: Breadcrumbs (contains Wheat), Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Paprika (7%), Cumin, Jalapeno Pepper), Salt, Coriander Leaves, Orange Powder, Dried Orange Peel (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Bell Pepper, Oregano & Garlic Seasoning: Spices (Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (13%), Cumin, Black Pepper), Rice Flour, Dried Red Bell Peppers (12%), Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Herbs (Coriander Leaves, Oregano (2%)), Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mango, Lime & Coriander Seasoning: Spices (Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Cumin, Turmeric), Sugar, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Coriander Leaves (3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Mango Powder (Dried Mango, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)) (2%), Natural Lime Flavouring, Flavourings

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

70g

Preparation and Usage

Kit Contains Seasonings for:- Chicken, fish or halloumi- Mashed avocado- Cabbage slawNadiya Loves toMix it up and replace the fish with chicken or halloumi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

