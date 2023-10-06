Sharwood's Red Thai Curry Sauce 415g

A Thai red curry sauce with coconut, lemongrass and chilli.

Chilli rating - 2 No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 415G

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (10%) (Coconut Extract, Water), Thai Red Curry Paste (6%) (Garlic, Red Chilli, Lemongrass, Salt, Galangal, Onion, Coriander Leaf, Kaffir Lime Peel, Rice Vinegar, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Coriander Seeds, Ground Cumin Seeds), Desiccated Coconut (6%), Sugar, Red Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Lemongrass (2%), Chilli, Garlic Purée, Lime Leaf, Fish Paste (Fish Sauce (Water, Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Fish Powder, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Water, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Ground Bay Leaf), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Leek Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Net Contents

415g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Join an exciting East Asian taste adventure with our delicious Sharwood's Red Thai Curry Sauce. 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned. 2: Add the Sharwood's Red Thai Curry sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through. Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving. Serves 4.

Additives