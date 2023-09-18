ANNABEL KARMEL MILD BEEF CURRY WITH RICE & VEGGIES 200g

Cooked basmati rice in a mildly spiced curry sauce with vegetables and minced beef.

With over 30 years of recipe expertise, I know just what it takes to make delicious, balanced meals that children will love. My cookbook-inspired recipes are the perfect fuel for daily adventures. Low in salt and a tasty way towards their 5-a-day, it's time to feed imaginations! Annabel Karmel

1 of Your 5 a day Low in salt 100% Natural Ingredient Made for Mums Awards 2023 - Gold From the No.1 Children's Cookery Author British Beef Ready in minutes Made without Dairy No artificial colours or flavourings

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Water, Basmati Rice, Beef (12%), Onion, Red Pepper (10%), Tomato, Carrot, Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mango, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Ginger, Garlic, Cayenne Pepper), Cornflour, Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour), Ginger Puree, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Turmeric, Ground Paprika, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Tomato Paste, Coriander, Beef Stock (Beef, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Paste, Brown Sugar, Lemon Concentrate, Onion Powder), Ground Cassia, Ground Cardamom, Fenugreek Leaves, Ground Star Anise, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Pimento, Ground Bay Leaves, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg

Allergy Information

Made in a Nut and Peanut free environment. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving: Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size

Net Contents

200g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

1 Years