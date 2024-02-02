Vivera Plant Veggie Balls 200g

Pre-cooked plant-based balls made from hydrated soy and wheat protein with several types of vegetables. You've Got the Power to Do Good Congrats! By choosing this product you have just done your body, the planet and animals a big favour! Enthusiastic? Then let's inspire more people to join the goodness movement!

Product packed in a protective atmosphere.

Contains 37% Vegetables 15% Protein + Vitamin B12 & Iron Vivid Greens Easy Does It! Cook Me Please Eat Open Minded High in protein Source of iron and vitamin B12 Prepared to a vegan recipe Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 200G

High in protein Source of iron and vitamin B12

Ingredients

Hydrated Vegetable Proteins [Water, Soya Protein [10%], Wheat Protein [7%]] [46%], Vegetables in varying proportions [Carrot, Green Peas, Onion, Red Pepper, Maize] [37%], Vegetable Oils [Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions], Starch, Vinegar, Flavouring, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Tomato Powder, Potato Protein, Reduced Sodium Salt, Potato Fibres, Parsley, Onion Powder, White Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Vitamins and Minerals [Vitamin B12, Iron]

Allergy Information

These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Milk [Lactose] and Egg. Please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Preparation and Usage