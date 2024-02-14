We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pukka Beef Pasty 210g

3.3(3)
£1.85

£0.88/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 12/05/2024.

Seasoned minced beef, potato, swede and onion, wrapped in puff pastry.
Tasty, Rich & Full of FlavourEat or Heat
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Potato (Sulphites) (22%), Beef (15%), Palm Oil, Swede (8%), Water, Onion (4%), Beef Fat, Cornflour, Seasoning (1.1%), Beef Stock (0.6%), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Onion Powder, Wheat Protein, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

210g ℮

