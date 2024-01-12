We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pret 2 Mozzarella & Tomato Croissants 230G

£4.00

£1.74/100g

Vegetarian

2 Croissants with mozzarella, Emmental cheese and tomato; ready to bake.
Under licence from Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.Pret® is the registered trademark of Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited.
Bringing Pret joy to your homeThe savoury favouriteWith rich tomato and mozzarellaReady to bake!Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) 17%, Margarine (Palm Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring), Water, Emmental Cheese (Milk) 8%, Tomato Paste 6%, Diced Tomato 6%, Yeast, Free-Range Egg, Sugar, Carrots, Courgettes, Wheat Gluten, Tomato Concentrate 1%, Onions, Salt, Pregelatinised Wheat Flour, Dried Herbs (Rosemary, Thyme, Oregano, Marjoram, Basil, Savory, Wild Thyme), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Nut, Sesame or Soya allergy sufferers For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 croissants

Net Contents

230g ℮

