Johnson's Baby Bedtime Lotion 500ml

Johnson's Baby Bedtime Lotion 500ml
Did you know? A soothing nightly ritual can help send your growing baby to dreamland. Our bedtime routine can help them fall asleep faster & stay asleep longer.
We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards
Clinically mildness provenActive babyWith soothing NaturalCalm™ essencesClinically proven routine to help baby sleep betterFree from parabens, dyes & phthalatesRoutine tested with baby sleep expertsMoisturises to leave delicate skin feeling healthyWhen baby sleeps better, parents sleep better too
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

[PR-018839], Aqua*, Glycerin*, Isopropyl Palmitate*, Glyceryl Stearate*, Cetyl Alcohol*, Cetearyl Alcohol*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid*, Stearic Acid*, Polysorbate 20, p-Anisic Acid*, Titanium Dioxide*, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate*, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum*, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Bitartrate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Our 3-step routine: Warm Bath + Massage + Quiet TimeTo Use: Gently smooth over baby's entire body

