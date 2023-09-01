Johnson's Baby Bedtime Lotion 500ml

Did you know? A soothing nightly ritual can help send your growing baby to dreamland. Our bedtime routine can help them fall asleep faster & stay asleep longer.

We only choose high quality ingredients that are gentle for baby. That's why we've rejected over 400 ingredients that don't meet our Best for Baby™ Standards

Clinically mildness proven Active baby With soothing NaturalCalm™ essences Clinically proven routine to help baby sleep better Free from parabens, dyes & phthalates Routine tested with baby sleep experts Moisturises to leave delicate skin feeling healthy When baby sleeps better, parents sleep better too

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

[PR-018839], Aqua*, Glycerin*, Isopropyl Palmitate*, Glyceryl Stearate*, Cetyl Alcohol*, Cetearyl Alcohol*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Dimethicone, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitic Acid*, Stearic Acid*, Polysorbate 20, p-Anisic Acid*, Titanium Dioxide*, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate*, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum*, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Bitartrate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, * = Naturally-derived

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage