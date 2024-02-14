Birds Eye 10 Beef Burger with Plant Protein and Onion 567g

Beef Burgers with Rehydrated Plant Protein, Diced Onion and Seasoning. For a Sustainable Tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day BIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH

What are Birds Eye's 10x Beef Burgers with Plant Protein? They're burger patties made from prime beef and rehydrated pea protein. The result? A really meaty pea protein burger! Why not try after a workout – or to feed a growing family? The succulent beef, sourced from Irish and British farms, pairs with the power of the plant for protein-rich (and delicious!) patties. Cook the beef burgers straight from the freezer for best results. Whether that means flipping burgers on the barbecue or grilling in the oven!

At Birds Eye, we have carefully sourced high quality cuts of beef from a select group of trusted British and Irish farms to confidently bring nothing but the best burgers to your dinner time. Passion, care and attention has gone into our recipe, resulting in the delicious flavour on your plate made from prime beef, plant protein, freshly chopped onion and a subtle blend of spices. We can proudly say that we are a cut above the rest.

'Birds Eye', and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Made with 100% British & Irish Beef Same Great Taste Great Tasting Teatimes

Pack size: 567G

Ingredients

Beef (55%), Rehydrated Pea Protein (18%), Onion (14%), Beef Fat, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Flour, Natural Rosemary Flavouring, Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 portions

Net Contents

567g ℮