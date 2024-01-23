We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Herta 2x Ham & Cheese Toasties 240g

2(1)
£2.80

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each toastie (120g) contains:
Energy
1263kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 251kcal

Toastie with cheese and Spanish ham
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
High in Protein
Pack size: 240G
High in Protein

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Cooked Ham (24%) (Pork Meat, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Glucose, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Xanthan Gum), Dextrose, Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Cheeses (Milk) (24%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Whey Permeate Powder (Milk), Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat

Net Contents

2 x 120g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

