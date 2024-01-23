Herta 2x Ham & Cheese Toasties 240g

Air Fry

Instructions: Cook at 200°C for 7 minutes.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Appliances may vary Remove toastie from all packaging before cooking. Must be cooked before eating. Allow to cool as filling will be hot.

Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven 200°C / 180°C fan / gas mark 6. Place on a baking tray and cook for 12 minutes.

Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat pan with a drizzle of oil, fry the Toastie for 7 minutes on a medium heat turning regularly.

Toast