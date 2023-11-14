Genius Deliciously Gluten Free Double Chocolate Pancakes 6PK

Double Chocolate Pancakes Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Our Double Chocolate Pancakes are deliciously gluten free so that nothing gets in the way of releasing your inner greatness. Double chocolatey goodness. Soft, fluffy and scrumptiously stackable.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-119

Deliciously Gluten free Milk Free Gluten & Wheat Free Made with Dark Chocolate Suitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Ingredients

Water, Flours (Rice, Chickpea, Maize), Starches (Potato, Maize), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Chloride), Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Bamboo Fibre, Dried Egg White, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Made without Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Number of servings: 6, Serving size: 33g