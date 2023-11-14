We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Genius Deliciously Gluten Free Double Chocolate Pancakes 6PK

Genius Deliciously Gluten Free Double Chocolate Pancakes 6PK

4(4)
Write a review

£2.25

£0.38/each

Vegetarian

Double Chocolate PancakesEnjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Our Double Chocolate Pancakes are deliciously gluten free so that nothing gets in the way of releasing your inner greatness.Double chocolatey goodness.Soft, fluffy and scrumptiously stackable.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-014-119
Deliciously Gluten freeMilk FreeGluten & Wheat FreeMade with Dark ChocolateSuitable for coeliacs and vegetarians

Ingredients

Water, Flours (Rice, Chickpea, Maize), Starches (Potato, Maize), Sugar, Chocolate Chips (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Chloride), Dried Egg, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Bamboo Fibre, Dried Egg White, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Made without Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Number of servings: 6, Serving size: 33g

View all Cake & Sweet Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here