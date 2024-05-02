We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rhubarb Fool 114G

Tesco Rhubarb Fool 114G

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pot (114g)
Energy
724kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.0g

high

40%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.8g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ / 153kcal

Rhubarb fool made with a blend of rhubarb compote, yogurt and whipping cream.
Rhubarb fool made with a blend of fruity, tart rhubarb compote, yogurt and British whipping cream
Pack size: 114G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Yogurt (Milk) (28%), Rhubarb (28%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (25%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Dextrose, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Guar Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

114g e

