Emmi Caffe Latte Mr Big High Protein 370ml

Pasteurised Iced Coffee with Sweeteners [1.2% fat in the milk content]. Lactose free. Find out more at ra.org.

On the move? Grab a High Protein coffee. We make it with real, simple ingredients because when it comes to that powerful taste, less is more. Enjoy the ultimate duo: caffeine meets 29G* Protein. Lactose-free milk. And it tastes great too. Everything you love. Nothing you don't need. *per serving, 1 serving corresponds to 370 ml

Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee Remaining Lactose: <0.01 g/100 ml

Real Barista Quality Ingredients No Added Sugar High Protein Lactose-Free Contains naturally occurring sugars Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 370ML

No Added Sugar High Protein

Ingredients

<strong>Milk</strong> Protein 51%, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> 30%, Brewed Arabica Coffee** 19%, Sweeteners: Cyclamate and Acesulfame-K, Lactase, Caffeine content: 142 mg per cup, Remaining Lactose: <0.01 g/100 ml, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Net Contents

370ml ℮

Preparation and Usage