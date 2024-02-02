We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Milk Chocolate & Cookie Crumble Giant Easter Egg 494g

Galaxy Milk Chocolate & Cookie Crumble Giant Easter Egg 494g

£12.00

£2.43/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Galaxy® Egg - Hollow milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces (7.0%). Galaxy® bar - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%).We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb
Milk chocolate egg with cookie pieces and a single, large Galaxy® Cookie Crumble BarChocolate shaped hollow egg with cookie pieces (7.0%) contains one Galaxy® Cookie Crumble bar.
Galaxy® EggPortions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25gGalaxy® BarPortions per pack: 5, Portion size: 22.8gRainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 494G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Milk, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Net Contents

494g ℮

Suitable for vegetarians
Galaxy® Cookie Crumble Bar 114g ℮Galaxy® Egg

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Butter (Milk), Cocoa Powder, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Barley, Brazil Nuts, Cashew Nuts, Hazelnuts, Macadamia Nut / Queensland Nut, Peanuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, WalnutsContains: Milk, Nuts, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For best before date see back of pack.Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g / (%*)
Energy 2224kJ556kJ (7%)
-532kcal133kcal (7%)
Fat 30g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates 18g4.4g (22%)
Carbohydrate 58g14g (6%)
of which sugars 55g14g (15%)
Protein 7.3g1.8g (4%)
Salt 0.26g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --
Portions per pack: 15, Portion size: 25g--

