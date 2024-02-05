We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Limited Edition Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese Wrap

Tesco Limited Edition Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese Wrap

£2.85

£2.85/each

Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 219kcal

Chicken breast in a spicy sauce with a mayonnaise based sauce with crème fraîche and blue cheese and lettuce in a plain tortilla wrap.
Our chef's recipe layers tender chicken breast in a spicy buffalo sauce with tangy blue cheese, crème fraîche & lettuce, in a tortilla wrap CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAYLimited Edition

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (21%), Lettuce, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Blue Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Citrus Fibre, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Red Pepper, Potato Starch, Paprika Extract, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

