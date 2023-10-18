We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Hearty Food Co. 28 Breaded Chicken Nuggets 450g

Hearty Food Co. 28 Breaded Chicken Nuggets 450g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.55

£3.44/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

5 chicken nuggets
Energy
770kJ
184kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 256kcal

Chopped and shaped chicken in a breadcrumb coating.
Breaded chicken nuggets. Cook from frozen in 12 minutes. Serve simply with curly fries, garden peas and tomato ketchup to dip. No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.Made with chicken in a scrummy crispy crumb. Dunkalicious
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Net Contents

450g e

View all Coated Chicken & Turkey

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here