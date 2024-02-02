We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Arctic Coffee Toffee Nut Latte Limited Edition 330ml

Arctic Coffee Toffee Nut Latte Limited Edition 330ml

£1.15

£3.48/litre

Vegetarian

Toffee Nut Flavour Coffee Milk DrinkFind out more at ra.org100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee.Helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families.For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
Caffeine Content 34mg/100ml.Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeFSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047Tetra Pak®, Protects What's GoodTetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®AsepticThank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com
High Temperature PasteurisedTaste the RangeMade with British MilkSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Coffee (Water, Coffee Powder*) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains one 330ml serving

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake gently before enjoying.

