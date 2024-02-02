Arctic Coffee Toffee Nut Latte Limited Edition 330ml

Toffee Nut Flavour Coffee Milk Drink Find out more at ra.org 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee. Helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families. For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org

Caffeine Content 34mg/100ml. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047 Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good Tetra Pak®, Tetra Prisma®Aseptic Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com

High Temperature Pasteurised Taste the Range Made with British Milk Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 330ML

Ingredients

1.8% Fat Milk (75%), Coffee (Water, Coffee Powder*) (20%), Sugar, Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This carton contains one 330ml serving

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage