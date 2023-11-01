Vanish Oxi Action Powder 1.9kg

'Our best Oxi Action formula for your colours - works in cold washes even at 20°C! Its multi benefit formula gives amazing stain removal even at 20°C, prevents colour transfer and removes odours whilst giving your laundry a hygiene boost in-wash. A versatile and convenient laundry booster and stain remover, just add one scoop in every wash along with your laundry detergent (such as washing powder, washing liquid or washing capsules) to double the life of your clothes!*. Safe on everyday fabrics like cotton and polyester, use on colours and whites.

Amazing stain removal even at 20°C Prevents colour transfer to keep clothes looking bright and at their best Removes odours from deep within clothing fibres

Pack size: 1.9KG

Ingredients

For ingredients information visit: www.rbeuroinfo.com. Contains > 30%: oxygen-based bleaching agents, < 5%: anionic surfactants, non-ionic surfactants, zeolites, enzymes, perfume (hexyl cinnamal).

Preparation and Usage