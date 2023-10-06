We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Beef Gravy 170g

Aunt Bessie's Homestyle Beef Gravy 170g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 50ml serving contains
Energy
48kJ
11kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.39g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As prepared 100ml provides:

Beef gravy powder.
Add a finishing touch to any roast dinner or midweek meal with this easy-to-prepare gravy mix. Made with real meat juices and without MSG for a natural and homely flavour.
With real meat juicesMSG Free
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Colour: Plain Caramel, Rapeseed Oil or Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Cooked Beef Powder (1%) (Beef Fat, Beef Broth, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary), Rosemary, Garlic Powder, Celery Seeds, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Egg, Milk, Mustard, Soy and Sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 50 portions

Net Contents

170g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to prepare280ml (1/2 pint) boiling water, kettle, whisk. Makes approximately 6 servings.Add water to the kettle and bring to the boil.1 Put 4 heaped teaspoons (approx. 20g) of powder into a measuring jug. For an extra thick gravy, add more powder.2 Add 280ml boiling water to the jug.3 Whisk vigorously and continuously until the powder is fully dissolved and you have a smooth gravy. Serve and enjoy.These instructions are guidelines only.

Additives

Free From MSG (Glutamate)

