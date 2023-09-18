Tesco Seeded Sourdough 400G

Wheat and rye sourdough bloomer with mixed seeds and quinoa.

Made with a wheat & rye sourdough and a blend of seeds and grains for a tangy and nutty flavour. Made with a wheat and rye sourdough for a tangy flavour and waxy texture and topped with a blend of quinoa, chia seeds, millet, golden and brown linseeds. Allowed to ferment for longer & then stone baked for a tasty, crispy crust. Eat today to enjoy at its best, or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Seeds (4.5%) (Chia Seed, Millet, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed), Quinoa (2%), Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Fermented Rye Flour, Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Allergy Information

Contains rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1