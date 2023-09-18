We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Seeded Sourdough 400G

£2.00

£2.00/each

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices (80g)
Energy
747kJ
176kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.72g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 934kJ / 220kcal

Wheat and rye sourdough bloomer with mixed seeds and quinoa.
Made with a wheat & rye sourdough and a blend of seeds and grains for a tangy and nutty flavour. Made with a wheat and rye sourdough for a tangy flavour and waxy texture and topped with a blend of quinoa, chia seeds, millet, golden and brown linseeds. Allowed to ferment for longer & then stone baked for a tasty, crispy crust. Eat today to enjoy at its best, or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Seeds (4.5%) (Chia Seed, Millet, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed), Quinoa (2%), Wheat Fibre, Fermented Wheat Flour, Salt, Fermented Rye Flour, Sourdough Culture (Wheat).

Allergy Information

Contains rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1

