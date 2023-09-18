We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Mockingbird Raw Defence Smoothie 750ml

Mockingbird Raw Defence Smoothie 750ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£0.60/100ml

Vegan

Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Purées, Juice and Added Vitamins.We are passionate about making sure everyone has access to fresh fruit and veg. Find out more at WWW.MOCKINGBIRDRAWPRESS.COMEnjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
No added sugar††Naturally occurring from fruit. We never add sugar.This smoothie is high in vitamin A and C. Vitamins A and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system.From Branch to Bottle, We do No Harm:Up to 1 1/2 kg of fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottleCold-pressed raw for the perfect tasteHigh pressure treated to protect the good stuffSmall batch blended and bottled
Great taste 2022Crafted with Mango, Passion Fruit, Acerola Cherry, Carrot, Orange, Celery, Vitamins A + CWith Only 72 kcal Per ServeCold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition1 of Your 5-a-DayHigh Pressure Processed (HPP)Vegan Friendly
Pack size: 750ML
Vitamins A and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system
No added sugarHigh in vitamin A and C

Ingredients

3 1/5 Pressed Apples, 1 Crushed Mango (27%), 1/2 Orange (12%), 3/4 Pressed Carrot (5.5%), 1 Passion Fruit (5.5%), 2 1/3 Crushed Acerola Cherries (3%), 1/4 Crushed Celery (2%), Squeeze of Lemon, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin A

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well

View all Smoothies & Added Benefit Juices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here