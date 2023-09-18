Mockingbird Raw Defence Smoothie 750ml

Cold-Pressed Blend of Fruit and Vegetable Purées, Juice and Added Vitamins. We are passionate about making sure everyone has access to fresh fruit and veg. Find out more at WWW.MOCKINGBIRDRAWPRESS.COM Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

No added sugar† †Naturally occurring from fruit. We never add sugar. This smoothie is high in vitamin A and C. Vitamins A and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system. From Branch to Bottle, We do No Harm: Up to 1 1/2 kg of fresh fruit and veg to craft every bottle Cold-pressed raw for the perfect taste High pressure treated to protect the good stuff Small batch blended and bottled

Great taste 2022 Crafted with Mango, Passion Fruit, Acerola Cherry, Carrot, Orange, Celery, Vitamins A + C With Only 72 kcal Per Serve Cold-Pressed for Taste & Nutrition 1 of Your 5-a-Day High Pressure Processed (HPP) Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 750ML

Vitamins A and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

3 1/5 Pressed Apples, 1 Crushed Mango (27%), 1/2 Orange (12%), 3/4 Pressed Carrot (5.5%), 1 Passion Fruit (5.5%), 2 1/3 Crushed Acerola Cherries (3%), 1/4 Crushed Celery (2%), Squeeze of Lemon, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin A

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This bottle contains 5 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

