Tesco Finest 85% Peru Dark Chocolate 100g

Dark chocolate.

With over 100 years of experience, our chocolatiers perfectly blend cocoa to create mouth watering, indulgent chocolate bars for a luxuriously smooth experience. They expertly source rich cocoa beans from Peru in support of Rainforest Alliance certified farms and improving the livelihood of farmers through the Transparence Cacao programme. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org Single Origin 85% Notes of fruit and warming spices Intense dark chocolate expertly made by our chocolatiers with high quality, sustainably sourced cocoa

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Mass**†, Cocoa Butter**, Sugar, Flavouring. **Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org. †Cocoa Beans from the Transparence Cacao programme

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts and milk.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 85% minimum

Produce of

Produced in France using cocoa beans from Peru.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

100g e