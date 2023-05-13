We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 165g

Tesco Teriyaki Stir Fry Sauce 165g

£1.15

£6.97/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
81kcal
343kJ
4%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.16g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 98kcal

A sweet stir fry sauce made with tamari soy sauce.
Perfect with chicken, Vegetable Stir Fry and Egg NoodlesThick, Rich & Sweet
Pack size: 165G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (9%) [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Cornflour, Rice Wine, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Ginger Purée, Agave Syrup, Rice Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Red Chilli.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

165g e

