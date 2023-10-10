Plenish 5 Shots Ginger Immunity 300Ml

Cold Pressed Ginger and Apple Shot. Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Get your day started with a Ginger Immunity shot. These fiery shots are your perfect caffeine-free kick whenever you need it. Packed with pressed ginger, apple and cider vinegar, plus all 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C to support your immune system.

Cold pressed ginger 100% of your daily Vitamin C Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars 100% of Your Daily Vitamin C No added sugar 100% recycled plastic bottle

Pack size: 300ML

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple* 58%, Ginger* 24%, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Acerola Cherry Powder, *Cold-Pressed

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Celery.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To get started, shake well

Additives