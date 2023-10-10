We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Plenish 5 Shots Ginger Immunity 300Ml
image 1 of Plenish 5 Shots Ginger Immunity 300Mlimage 2 of Plenish 5 Shots Ginger Immunity 300Ml

Plenish 5 Shots Ginger Immunity 300Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.50

£1.50/100ml

Cold Pressed Ginger and Apple Shot.Consume as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Get your day started with a Ginger Immunity shot. These fiery shots are your perfect caffeine-free kick whenever you need it. Packed with pressed ginger, apple and cider vinegar, plus all 100% of your daily dose of vitamin C to support your immune system.
Cold pressed ginger100% of your daily Vitamin CContains Naturally Occurring Sugars100% of Your Daily Vitamin CNo added sugar100% recycled plastic bottle
Pack size: 300ML
Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

Apple* 58%, Ginger* 24%, Lemon Juice, Apple Cider Vinegar, Acerola Cherry Powder, *Cold-Pressed

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Celery.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To get started, shake well

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Preservatives

View all Smoothies & Added Benefit Juices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here