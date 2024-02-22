Fridge Raiders Hot & Spicy Chicken Bites 70g

Hot & Spicy flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast

Our bites contain 91% Chicken Breast, with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.

Fridge Raiders Tasty Bites are Snacks of Substance with the sustained nourishment and satisfying taste of real food, ready whenever you need it. Fresh from the fridge, a fulfilling high protein snack to fuel your day. Made from 100% chicken breast. When you need a quick, convenient and tasty snack Fridge Raiders chicken bites deliver.

From our best-selling Slow Roasted and Southern Style Tasty Chicken Bites to new Smoky BBQ and Hot & Spicy we have tasty, bold flavours to tantalise your tastebuds. Protein-packed, providing you with the energy you need to conquer the day. Whether you're at work, on the go, or simply relaxing at home in front of the TV, Fridge Raiders are the perfect snack to enjoy anytime, anywhere. Fridge Raiders make a fantastic addition to lunchboxes. They provide a satisfying source of protein that keeps you fuelled throughout the day, making them ideal for school or work lunches. For those leading an active lifestyle, Fridge Raiders provide a convenient source of protein allowing you to get the day done. Available in a range of packs to suit all occasions including grab bags when you are on-the-go, multipacks for lunchboxes and grazing tubs for at home snacking. Our great tasting snack bites are also now available in meat-free, packing a plant-based, protein punch.

Pack size: 70G

High in Protein

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Seasoning (Chilli Pepper, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Sugar, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Paprika, Natural Vinegar Flavouring, Maize Starch, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Spice Extract), Pea Fibre, Salt, Dextrose, Rusk (Wheat Flour, (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

70g ℮