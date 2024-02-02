We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Maltesers Easter Mix Sharing Pouch 212g

£4.00

£1.89/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Maltesers - Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers Mini Bunny - Milk chocolate (77%) with a malt filling (18%) and a honeycombed pieces (3.7%). Maltesers Bunny - Milk chocolate (67%) with a malt filling (27%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
MaltesersPortions per pack: 3, Portion size: 19.5 gMaltesers Mini BunnyPortions per pack: 6, Portion size: 11.6 gMaltesers BunnyPortions per pack: 3, Portion size: 29 g
Great for Egg HuntsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 212G

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, WheatMay Contain: Eggs

Net Contents

212g ℮

3 Maltesers® Bunnies6 Maltesers® Mini Bunnies3 Maltesers® Fun Size

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Whey Permeate (Milk), Milk Fat, Palm Kernel Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Milk Chocolate Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g/ 19.5 g (%*)
Energy 2108 kJ411 kJ (5%)
-503 kcal98 kcal (5%)
Fat 25 g4.8 g (7%)
of which saturates 15 g3.0 g (15%)
Carbohydrate 61 g12 g (5%)
of which sugars 53 g10 g (11%)
Protein 8.5 g1.7 g (3%)
Salt 0.42 g0.08 g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) --
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 19.5 g--

