Tex Mex Feast Mini Sweetcorn Fritters 218g

Tex Mex Feast Mini Sweetcorn Fritters 218g

£3.50

£3.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
940kJ
225kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.84g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ / 220kcal

Fried patties made with sweetcorn and onion with a tomato and chipotle chilli dip.
Crispy sweetcorn bites with a spicy chipotle ketchup dip
Pack size: 218G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (39%), Onion, Tomato and Chipotle Chilli Dip [Water, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Water, Chilli Flakes], Gram Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Spring Onion, Lemon Zest, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Mint, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Rice Flour.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

218g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

