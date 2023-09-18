Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Chickpea Jalfrezi 400g

Cooked rice and chickpeas in a tomato, red pepper, green pepper and chilli sauce topped with baby spinach and coriander.

Grabbing Veg by The Bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. Prepare for Veg Unleashed!

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Chilli ratings - medium - 2 Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Tomato, Chickpeas (13%), Tomato Purée, Red Onion, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Baby Spinach, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Coriander Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Mustard Seed, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek Seed, Turmeric Powder, Curry Leaves, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮