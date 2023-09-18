We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Chickpea Jalfrezi 400g

Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Chickpea Jalfrezi 400g

£4.20

£10.50/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2105kJ
502kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
16.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.2g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
1.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 125kcal

Cooked rice and chickpeas in a tomato, red pepper, green pepper and chilli sauce topped with baby spinach and coriander.
Tomato and peppers in a jalfrezi sauce, spiced turmeric rice, with spiced chickpeas and fresh spinach
Grabbing Veg by The Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the university of common sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.orgWicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Chilli ratings - medium - 2Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Salt, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf], Tomato, Chickpeas (13%), Tomato Purée, Red Onion, Onion, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Baby Spinach, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Lime Juice, Tomato Juice, Coriander Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Cornflour, Paprika, Cumin Powder, Chilli Flakes, Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Mustard Seed, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fenugreek Seed, Turmeric Powder, Curry Leaves, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

