NOMO Creamy Choc Egg & Mini Bars 154g

Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg. An assortment of non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate bars with caramel, caramel and sea salt, mint or orange flavours. Discover Nomo Truly delicious vegan & free from choc Find out more at ra.org.

Chocolate lovers, vegans & food allergy sufferers unite! We are Nomo and we stand for no missing out We believe that chocolate has the power to bring people together. Powered by plants, we make amazingly delicious products without using dairy, gluten, egg or nuts. We're on a mission to open up the wonderful world of chocolate to everyone - come on in and take a bite!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org The Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited

No Missing Out Plant-Powered Dairy Free Gluten Free Nut Free Egg Free No Palm Oil Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 154G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

154g ℮