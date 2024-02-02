We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NOMO Creamy Choc Egg & Mini Bars 154g

NOMO Creamy Choc Egg & Mini Bars 154g

£6.50

£4.22/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegan

Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg. An assortment of non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate bars with caramel, caramel and sea salt, mint or orange flavours.Discover NomoTruly delicious vegan & free from chocFind out more at ra.org.
Chocolate lovers, vegans & food allergy sufferers unite!We are Nomo and we stand for no missing outWe believe that chocolate has the power to bring people together. Powered by plants, we make amazingly delicious products without using dairy, gluten, egg or nuts. We're on a mission to open up the wonderful world of chocolate to everyone - come on in and take a bite!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaFSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.orgThe Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
No Missing OutPlant-PoweredDairy FreeGluten FreeNut FreeEgg FreeNo Palm OilSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 154G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

154g ℮

Egg 1 x 110g eBars 4 x 11g e

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g
Energy2351 kJ516 kJ
-563 kcal124 kcal
Fat34 g7.4 g
-of which saturates20 g4.3 g
Carbohydrate62 g14 g
-of which sugars33 g7.2 g
Protein2.4 g0.5 g
Salt0.09 g0.02 g
154g = 5 x 22g 1/5 egg, 4 x 11g--

