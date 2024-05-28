Tesco Finest Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Cream Tub 480ml
£3.00
£0.62/100ml
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 628kJ
-
- 150kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.5g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.04g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Raspberry Sauce (15%) [Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Flavouring], Clotted Cream (Milk) (10%), Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Meringue Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar Pearls [Sugar, Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Maltodextrin, Colour (Algal Carotenes).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scoop (63g**)
|Energy
|997kJ / 239kcal
|628kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|13.5g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|5.5g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|16.1g
|Sugars
|22.0g
|13.9g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.04g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|One scoop 63g is the equivalent to 100ml.
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024