Tesco Finest Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Cream Tub 480ml

Tesco Finest Raspberry Eton Mess Ice Cream Tub 480ml

3.5(2)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
628kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.9g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 239kcal

Clotted cream ice cream rippled with a raspberry sauce, meringue pieces and red sugar pearls.
Our experts in Devon use West Country milk and cream to create our rich and creamy small batch Eton Mess Ice Cream. Clotted Cream ice cream is swirled with a sweet raspberry sauce, studded with meringue pieces and speckled with red sugar pieces. For the best experience, allow to soften for a few minutes before serving.Ice cream made using West Country Clotted Cream raspberry sauce swirls, meringue and sugar pearls
Pack size: 480ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Raspberry Sauce (15%) [Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice, Flavouring], Clotted Cream (Milk) (10%), Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Meringue Pieces (5%) [Sugar, Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar Pearls [Sugar, Shea Oil, Palm Oil, Radish Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Maltodextrin, Colour (Algal Carotenes).

 

 

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Net Contents

480ml (304g e)

