Rimmel Thrill Seeker Gloss Pink To Berry 10Ml

£9.00

£9.00/10ml

Vegan

Rimmel Thrill Seeker Gloss Pink to Bry 10ml
Get instantly fuller-looking lips with glassy shine with Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Glassy Gloss. Its vegan formula contains hyaluronic acid and an anti-oxidant complex that's super hydrating and nourishing for healthy-looking lips. Rimmel's boldest lip cushiony doe foot applicator scoops up just the right amount of this hydrating gloss to give you seamless application.
Instantly fuller lips with glassy shineA hyaluronic lip gloss with triple anti-oxidant complex to keep lips hydratedCushiony doe-foot bold applicator scoops up just the right amount of lip gloss for smooth applicationDelivers soft, luscious lips without stickinessClean vegan & cruelty free formula with juicy coconut water, red pineapple and pink berry citrus scent
Pack size: 10ML

Preparation and Usage

How to UseSimply swipe on a layer of our non-sticky lip gloss using the plush doe-foot applicator for a sheer, lightweight and natural shine to your lips.
