We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
AMBROSIA DELUXE RICE PUDDING DESSERT 400G

AMBROSIA DELUXE RICE PUDDING DESSERT 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.20

£0.55/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200g portion (1/2 can)
Energy
1004kJ
240kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
0.40g

low

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502 kJ/

Vanilla Rice Pudding with Cream.
Our Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pudding Can is our creamiest and most luxurious recipe. Deluxe is made at our West Country Creamery and blended with our finest ingredients such as fresh cream and vanilla extract to create the perfect indulgent dessert. When you've got the family gathered around the table, open a can of our decadently thick West Country Cream rice pudding. It can be enjoyed hot or cold – to warm it up, empty the contents into a saucepan and heat gently while continuously stirring. Once ready, pour into a bowl and tuck in, why not elevate your dessert by adding a dollop or strawberry jam or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.
From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".
Red Tractor - Certified MilkAmbrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Our Most Luxurious RecipeWest Country creamDeliciously thick and creamyMade with fresh creamBlended with our finest ingredients100% natural flavoursNo artificial colours or preservatives
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Whey (Milk), Cream (3.5%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 77%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Rice Pudding

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here