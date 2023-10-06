AMBROSIA DELUXE RICE PUDDING DESSERT 400G

Vanilla Rice Pudding with Cream.

Our Ambrosia Deluxe Rice Pudding Can is our creamiest and most luxurious recipe. Deluxe is made at our West Country Creamery and blended with our finest ingredients such as fresh cream and vanilla extract to create the perfect indulgent dessert. When you've got the family gathered around the table, open a can of our decadently thick West Country Cream rice pudding. It can be enjoyed hot or cold – to warm it up, empty the contents into a saucepan and heat gently while continuously stirring. Once ready, pour into a bowl and tuck in, why not elevate your dessert by adding a dollop or strawberry jam or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste. At Ambrosia, we put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy the whole family and bring a taste of Devon to your home.

From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".

Red Tractor - Certified Milk Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.

Our Most Luxurious Recipe West Country cream Deliciously thick and creamy Made with fresh cream Blended with our finest ingredients 100% natural flavours No artificial colours or preservatives

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Full Cream Milk, Rice (9%), Sugar, Whey (Milk), Cream (3.5%) (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 77%

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

