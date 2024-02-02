We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Huggies DryNites Boy 3-4 Years 16 Pyjama Pants

£8.00

£0.50/each

HUGGIES DRYNITES PYJAMA PANTS BOY 3-4 YRS X16 Clinically proven for a better night's sleep*No1 Nighttime Brand***in 29 countries worldwide, Nielsen data, Dec 2022, for more details visit website **Better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023. For details visit the website.Please return me to my shop / store for recycling in countries where applicable.
Five layer zoned protection designed to keep boys dry all night.Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort & confidence; with quiet & breathable materials.
DryNites® Pyjama pants are clinically proven for a better night’s sleep* to help your child go to bed worry free and wake up awesome! With 5 layers of unbeatable zoned protection from the world’s number 1 night-time underwear brand you can be sure of a dry night’s sleep. Designed to feel just like real underwear and featuring your child’s favourite Disney characters, DryNites® take the stress out of night-time accidents. With stretchy sides, a softer feel, and breathable quiet materials, DryNites® Pyjama pants are the perfect discreet and comfortable addition to your child’s bedtime routine. For less worry, more childhood try DryNites®! *better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023.Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort and confidenceWith quiet and breathable materialsFeaturing fun Disney© designs to make bedtime a breeze!Visit www.drynites.co.uk for more information
®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.© KCWW.
Help to Keep Children Dry and Worry Free2 DesignsMaximum 5 Layers Protection

Ingredients

Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Superabsorbent (Sodium Polyacrylate), Wood Fluff Pulp, Polyurethane, Synthetic Elastics, Adhesives, Colourants

Net Contents

16 x Pyjama Pants

Preparation and Usage

Usage instructions: Put on and take off like underpants.

