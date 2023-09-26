Peter's Yard Original Sourdough crackers 90g

Original Sourdough Crackers

We combine Swedish tradition with British craft and natural ingredients to create our hand-baked sourdough crackers. Each batch starts with our signature sourdough starter, fermented for 16 hours. We roll the dough until it is delicate and thin, then dust with rye flour and gently bake for a dappled, crisp and slightly wobbly cracker. Savour the crunch with your favourite cheese.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org

Great taste 2022 Small-Batch Sourdough Slowly Fermented for 16 Hrs No Palm Oil High in Fibre Low in Sugar Good Things Take Time Baked to Imperfection No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 90G

High in Fibre Low in Sugar

Ingredients

Milk, Rye Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sourdough 12% (Rye Flour, Water), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Honey, Salt

Allergy Information

Made with care in a bakery that handles Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives