Hellmann's AVOCADO SAUCE 250ML

Avocado and lime flavour sauce.

Over 100 years ago, Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's Mayonnaise in a New York deli, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This now-familiar blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights Hellmann’s ongoing commitment to great quality. Next in line to carry on this tradition is Hellmann's Avocado & Lime Sauce. Free from artificial colours and flavours, it’s made with real ingredients including avocado. Packing plenty of flavour to liven up your favourite dishes, our delicious sauce is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. A generous squeeze of Hellmann’s Avocado & Lime vegan sauce adds a distinctive flavour to nachos, wraps and salads. Perfecting the balance of creamy avocado and the zing of lime – it’s the perfect condiment to pair with veggie sticks or chips to enjoy as a dipping sauce. Make it the statement piece of your salads at family dinners or backyard BBQs. At Hellmann’s our aim is to #MakeTasteNotWaste which is why we create delicious condiments to help you get more from the food you have in your fridge so that you waste less and save more. Also, our bottle is 100% recyclable – please, do your part and recycle both the bottle and the cap.

Hellmann's Avocado & Lime Sauce adds a delicious squeeze of flavour to any of your dishes and makes a great dip Notice the slightly darker bottle? Hellmann's Avocado & Lime Sauce comes in a 100% recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic Our Avocado & Lime sauce is suitable for vegetarians and vegans Hellmann's Avocado & Lime Sauce is great squirted on tacos, burritos, nachos and all other kinds of Mexican dishes! Full of flavour, the condiment is perfect for the whole family Do you like our Avocado & Lime vegan sauce? Try other flavours from our range including Sundried Tomato & Basil and Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Sauce, both great for BBQs We’re on a mission to #MakeTasteNotWaste. Our condiment range is all about taste and helps you get more from the food you have in your fridge so that you waste less

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Water, rapeseed oil, spirit vinegar, modified starch, avocado (5.5%), sugar, salt, natural flavouring, garlic powder, onion powder, yeast extract, jalapeno chilli pepper powder, lemon juice concentrate, safflower concentrate, chive powder, flavouring, spirulina concentrate

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

250 ℮