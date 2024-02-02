We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 268g

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Easter Egg 268g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£1.87/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Milk chocolate (60%) with a caramel filling (40%). Hollow milk chocolate egg. Milk chocolate.We source Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa under the mass balance method. Find out more at ra.org/mb.
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 268G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, WheatContains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

268g ℮

Suitable for vegetarians
A Hollow Milk Chocolate Egg1x Galaxy® Milk Bar1x Galaxy® Caramel Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa

Allergy Information

May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts, WheatContains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g / 25 g (%*)
Energy2273 kJ955 kJ (11%)
-544 kcal229 kcal (11%)
Fat32 g14 g (20%)
of which saturates20 g8.3 g (42%)
Carbohydrate55 g23 g (9%)
of which sugars54 g23 g (26%)
Protein7.3 g3.1 g (6%)
Salt0.32 g0.14 g (2%)
Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 42 g--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

View all Easter Eggs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here