Fry's Plant Based Nuggets 320g

Vegan, Soy, Wheat and Pea Protein-based Pieces, Breaded and Pre-fried. Quick-Frozen.

At the heart of Fry's is our love for family and our love for animals. Born from our kitchen in 1991, we create delicious plant-based food that we hope will help you on your journey to a happy, meat free life. We are grateful to you for choosing Fry's and we really do believe that together we can make a difference. Made with love by the Fry Family

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget ™/© Aardman. Netflix ™/© Netflix. Used with permission.

Delicious golden crumbed vegan nuggets Choose Plants! No Fowl Play Source of Protein & Fibre

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Protein Blend 10% (Soy Protein Isolate, Wheat Gluten, Starch (Maize, Wheat), Pea Protein), Starch (Potato, Tapioca), Crumb (Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)), Bamboo Fiber, Flavouring (Yeast Extract, Maize Starch, Salt), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Modified Wheat Starch, Palm Fat*, Raising Agent (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonate), *Sustainably Source

Allergy Information

Contains: Wheat, Soy, Gluten For allergens see ingredients in bold capital letters.

Net Contents

320g