Vitawell Women's Health Menopause Support 60 Capsules

Vitawell Women's Health Menopause Support 60 Capsules

£7.00

£0.12/each

Vegan
Vegetarian

60 Multivitamin and mineral food supplement capsules with herbal extracts
Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and aids maintenance of normal skin, hair and nails. Chromium supports the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels. Vitamins C and magnesium contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
Multi-Nutrient SupportTestosterone levelsBlood sugar levelsSkin, hair and nailsEnergyTake Two-a-DayThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise: 201220 Years of Science & InnovationNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly
Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and aids maintenance of normal skin, hair and nailsChromium supports the maintenance of normal blood glucose levelsVitamins C and magnesium contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Capsule Shell (Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose), Magnesium Citrate, L-Arginine, Ascorbic Acid, Flaxseed (Linum Usitatissimum L.) Powder, Zinc Citrate Dihydrate, Sea Buckthorn (Hippophae Rhamnoides L.) Berry Juice Powder, Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate), Evening Primrose (Oenothera Biennis L.) Oil, Calcium Pantothenate, Red Clover (Trifolium Pratense L.) Aerial Parts Extract, Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera L.) Root Extract, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Siberian Ginseng (Eleutherococcus Senticosus Maxim.) Root Extract, Riboflavin, Sage (Salvia Officinalis L.) Leaf Extract, Sodium Ascorbate, Retinyl Acetate, Methylcobalamin, Chromium Picolinate, Cranberry (Vaccinium Macrocarpon Aiton) Extract, Biotin, Ginkgo Biloba Extract

Net Contents

60 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults: Swallow two capsules daily, with food. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

