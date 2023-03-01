Vitawell Women's Health Menopause Support 60 Capsules

60 Multivitamin and mineral food supplement capsules with herbal extracts

Zinc contributes to the maintenance of normal testosterone levels in the blood and aids maintenance of normal skin, hair and nails. Chromium supports the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels. Vitamins C and magnesium contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

Multi-Nutrient Support Testosterone levels Blood sugar levels Skin, hair and nails Energy Take Two-a-Day The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: 2012 20 Years of Science & Innovation No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegan friendly

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Microcrystalline Cellulose), Capsule Shell (Hydroxy Propyl Methyl Cellulose), Magnesium Citrate, L-Arginine, Ascorbic Acid, Flaxseed (Linum Usitatissimum L.) Powder, Zinc Citrate Dihydrate, Sea Buckthorn (Hippophae Rhamnoides L.) Berry Juice Powder, Anti-Caking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate), Evening Primrose (Oenothera Biennis L.) Oil, Calcium Pantothenate, Red Clover (Trifolium Pratense L.) Aerial Parts Extract, Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera L.) Root Extract, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Siberian Ginseng (Eleutherococcus Senticosus Maxim.) Root Extract, Riboflavin, Sage (Salvia Officinalis L.) Leaf Extract, Sodium Ascorbate, Retinyl Acetate, Methylcobalamin, Chromium Picolinate, Cranberry (Vaccinium Macrocarpon Aiton) Extract, Biotin, Ginkgo Biloba Extract

Net Contents

60 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults: Swallow two capsules daily, with food. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives