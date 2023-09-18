Wicked Kitchen Bbq Chillin & Sweetcorn Pizza 420g

Seeded base with sourdough, topped with barbecue sauce, barbecue pulled jackfruit, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, red peppers, sweetcorn, black pepper, oregano and parsley sprinkle. Thank you for choosing Wicked and sharing in our delicious compassion for animals and our planet.

Grabbling Veg by the Bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. Prepare for Veg Unleashed!

Topped with smoky chipotle BBQ sauce for depth of flavour Wood-fired sourdough crust hand stretched to perfection Wicked BBQ pulled jackfruit, peppers & sweetcorn, flavour in layers Chef-crafted & 100% plant based delicious! Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], BBQ Sauce (15%) [Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Onion, Cane Molasses, Salt, Clove, Nutmeg, Preservative (Acetic Acid)], BBQ Pulled Jackfruit (9%) [Jackfruit, Onion, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Flavouring, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Water, Coconut Oil Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Monocalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Olive Leaf Extract, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Sweetcorn, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Parsley, Black Pepper, Oregano

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

420g ℮