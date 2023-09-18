We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Bbq Chillin & Sweetcorn Pizza 420g

Wicked Kitchen Bbq Chillin & Sweetcorn Pizza 420g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2105kJ
500kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
14.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
1.92g

high

32%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ

Seeded base with sourdough, topped with barbecue sauce, barbecue pulled jackfruit, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, red peppers, sweetcorn, black pepper, oregano and parsley sprinkle.Thank you for choosing Wicked and sharing in our delicious compassion for animals and our planet.
Wood-Fired Sourdough Pizza topped with smoky Chipotle BBQ sauce, coconut oil alternative to mozzarella cheese, BBQ pulled jackfruit, red peppers and sweetcorn
Grabbling Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C012938, www.fsc.orgWicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Topped with smoky chipotle BBQ sauce for depth of flavourWood-fired sourdough crust hand stretched to perfectionWicked BBQ pulled jackfruit, peppers & sweetcorn, flavour in layersChef-crafted & 100% plant based delicious!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], BBQ Sauce (15%) [Water, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Onion, Cane Molasses, Salt, Clove, Nutmeg, Preservative (Acetic Acid)], BBQ Pulled Jackfruit (9%) [Jackfruit, Onion, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Garlic Powder, Coriander Powder, Flavouring, Cumin Powder, White Pepper], Water, Coconut Oil Alternative to Mozzarella Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Salt, Flavourings, Modified Maize Starch, Monocalcium Citrate, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Olive Leaf Extract, Citrus Fibre, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Sweetcorn, Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Linseed, Poppy Seeds, Yeast, Fermented Wheat Flour, Parsley, Black Pepper, Oregano

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

420g ℮

