image 1 of Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cherry Sharing Danishimage 2 of Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cherry Sharing Danish

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cherry Sharing Danish

£4.00

£4.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pastry (80g)
Energy
1253kJ
300kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.6g

high

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.0g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1566kJ / 375kcal

Pastry with Belgian chocolate filling and topped with cherry filling and chocolate squares.
Flaky, golden pastry, filled with a Belgian chocolate remonce, topped with cherries and finished with a sprinkle of chocolate and a drizzle of icing. Freshly baked in store, our Belgian Chocolate & Cherry sharing Danish is made with 24 layers of delicious flaky pastry, filled with a decadent Belgian chocolate remonce, topped with sweet morello cherries and hand piped with white icing by our bakers. This pastry is perfect for sharing over the festive season.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Morello Cherry (11%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Chocolate Squares (3%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Yeast, Pasteurised Egg, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Cocoa Beans, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cocoa Mass, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Flavouring, Elderberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Potassium Carbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Cocoa Butter, Gelling Agent (Agar), Dried Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Glucose Syrup, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

1

