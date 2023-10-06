L’Oreal Espresso Vanilla Flavoured Coffee Pods X10 52G

Flavoured Ground Coffee in Capsules. www.ra.org

This Espresso Vanilla is a coffee blended with a number of different flavours in which vanilla is central. The pure vanilla taste is immediately noticeable from the first sip. The aroma is like freshly cut vanilla beans, creating an intoxicating yet delicate taste profile. The pleasant roundness of the flavour gives way to subtle zesty notes, which you’ll notice alongside the aromatic vanilla in this coffee’s aftertaste. L'OR is about delivering a captivating pleasure created just for you. Our espresso capsules are made from aluminum to provide you with an espresso that has a truly unforgettable taste. Aluminum is known to effectively preserve the aroma and the flavours of the coffee and now enables you to enjoy the intense taste of a L’OR espresso for a unique experience.

Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure.

Package in a protective atmosphere. Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C021442 Compatible with Nespresso®* Original Coffee Machines *Trademark used is of a third party, not related to Jacobs Douwe Egberts / Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts ZA Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts AU Pty Ltd / Jacobs Douwe Egberts NZ.

Flavours Collection Round - Delicate - Rich Vanilla Coffee Capsules X10

Pack size: 52G

Ingredients

Ground Coffee**, Flavouring, **Rainforest Alliance Certified

Number of uses

10 Capsules

Net Contents

52g ℮

Preparation and Usage