Finish Ultimate All In One Lemon 85 tablets 1096.5g

Finish Ultimate All in 1 Lemon Sparkle. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Contains Subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction. RB UK - PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. Tel: 0800 376 8181 RB IE - Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24. Tel: 01 661 7318

Finish Activelift Technology Targets stubborn 24H Dried-on Stains, without the need to pre-rinse Provides our advanced cleaning experience for your dishes And gives you a diamond shine

