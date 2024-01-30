Vocation Crush Hour 10x330ml

Beer

Crush Hour Get ready to squeeze the day with this laid-back, easy breezy pale ale. Crisp and light with just a spritz of juice and gentle haze, it's constantly crushable, hour after hour. Fresh & crushable, balancing light bitterness with a touch of juiciness from zesty citrus hops.

Your Beer, Our Vocation A brewery is just another factory making a product. It's our people and their passion that make this our Vocation.

Hazy Fresh Easy Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 3.3L

Allergy Information

Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten)

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

10 x 330ml ℮

