Studio Bakery Chocolate Stuffed Flapjack 4 Slice

£4.00

£1.00/each

Vegetarian

Oat Flapjack with Caramelised Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Caramel
All butter oat flapjack stuffed with chocolate, drizzled with Belgian milk, white and caramelised chocolate.
Studio Bakery was born from humble beginnings in a garden studio in the heart of the Lancashire countryside.We are a small family run business with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating delicious sweet treats by hand.The business has strong environmental values and is very community conscious, providing a local orchard and wildflower meadow to help give a little sweetness back to nature.
Handcrafted with LoveSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Flapjack (Oat, Syrup, Butter (Milk, Salt), Sugar), Filling (Belgian White Chocolate (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramelised White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Caramel Powder with Milk Fat (Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Mass, Salt), Biscuit Chocolate (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole and Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Illipe, Mango Kernel, Kokum, Gurgi, Sal), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Whey Protein (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate; Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramel Chocolate (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Flavouring), Decoration (Belgian Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramelised White Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Caramel Powder with Milk Fat (Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Sugar, Milk Fat, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Cocoa Mass, Salt)

Allergy Information

May contain other Cereals containing Gluten (Oat) and Egg. Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Lower age limit

4 Years

