Rimmel Thrill Seeker Glossy Coco 100 10ml

Get instantly fuller-looking lips with glassy shine with Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Glassy Gloss. Its vegan formula contains hyaluronic acid and an anti-oxidant complex that's super hydrating and nourishing for healthy-looking lips. Rimmel's boldest lip cushiony doe foot applicator scoops up just the right amount of this hydrating gloss to give you seamless application.

Instantly fuller lips with glassy shine A hyaluronic lip gloss with triple anti-oxidant complex to keep lips hydrated Cushiony doe-foot bold applicator scoops up just the right amount of lip gloss for smooth application Delivers soft, luscious lips without stickiness Clean vegan & cruelty free formula with juicy coconut water, red pineapple and pink berry citrus scent

Pack size: 10ML

