Galaxy Gluten Free Cookie Multipack (4x30g)

Galaxy Gluten Free Cookie Multipack (4x30g)

£2.80

£2.33/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1x = 30 g
Energy
617kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2058 kJ

Gluten free cookies with Chocolate chips.
4 Individually WrappedBursting with Oats & ChocolateGluten FreeSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Chips (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Gluten Free Oat Flour, Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Citric Acid)), Sugar, Tapioca Flour, Gluten Free Oats, Milk Chocolate Powder (2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract), Golden Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portions size: 30 g

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

