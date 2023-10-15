We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Pots & Co Chocolate & Orange Ganache 4 x 45g

Pots & Co Chocolate & Orange Ganache 4 x 45g

1(1)
Write a review

£3.50

£1.94/100g

Vegan

Pots & Co Choc & Orange Ganache 4 x 45g Learn more about our finest cocoa
An indulgently light chocolate & orange ganache, handmade with sustainably crafted, ‘Fino de Aroma' cocoa and the zest of fresh oranges.
Delightfully Delicious79 cals per potLight on calories, big on flavourWorld's finest cocoaSustainably crafted 61% cocoaHandcrafted in small batchesNothing artificialVegan friendly
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Water, 61% Cocoa Colombian Chocolate (19%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract], Oat Base [Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Silken Tofu [Water, Soybeans, Acidity Regulator: Gluconolactone; Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride], Caramel [Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water], Chicory Root Fibre, Orange Zest (2%), Roasted Blanched Almond Paste, Rice Starch, Cocoa Powder, Cornish Sea Salt, Carrageenan, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

4 x 45g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve chilled

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here