We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Elegance Feathersoft Toilet Tissue 24 Pack

Elegance Feathersoft Toilet Tissue 24 Pack

2.5(2)
Write a review

£7.00

£0.18/100sht

ELEGANCE FEATHERSOFT T/TISSUE 24 PK To see our full range of toilet tissue and moist toilet tissue wipes please visit our website elegance-tissue.co.uk or email us for more details at elegance@accrol.comAccrol Group: Environment & PeopleOur products are manufactured with care using 100% renewable energy and 30% recycled film. We only use sustainably sourced FSC® certified paper. We are proud to partner with SEDEX to protect people, the environment and business in a sustainable and ethical way.
24 Rolls Embossed Toilet Tissue
The Elegance® CollectionDesigned for comfort with superior softness and strength.Elegance Pillow Soft Toilet Tissue 18 RollsElegance Feather Soft Toilet Tissue 9 RollsElegance Cloud Soft Toilet Tissue 4 RollsElegance Flushable Wipes Toilet Tissue
Our PromiseEvery roll is 3ply, 160* sheets and 17.6m* longEvery sheet is 96mm x 110mm**Approx with tolerance of + - 5%FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C074684, www.fsc.orgFSC - FSC® Forest for All ForeverElegance® is brought to you by Accrol Group
3 Layers
Pack size: 3840SHT

Net Contents

24 x Rolls

View all Standard Toilet Roll

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here