Mowi 4 Scottish Salmon Fillets 460g

4 Fresh Scottish Salmon Fillets Mowi is also the first Scottish Salmon brand to be ASC approved - an independent certification of responsible farming to a new high standard. For more information and recipes, go to www.mowisalmon.co.uk Make salmon part of a varied and healthy diet and lifestyle.

High in omega 3: Each portion typically has 2190mg of which more than half (1130mg) are DHA and EPA. Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA omega 3 fatty acids daily contributes to the normal function of the heart.

At Mowi, we hand select the best Scottish Salmon and farm-raise, prepare and pack our own salmon with care in Scotland (UK). Our 'chefs cut' restaurant style portions elevate any dish.

ASC - Farmed Responsibly ASC™ Certified, ASC-C-02028, ASC certified as responsibly farmed. www.asc-aqua.org RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.

Hand Selected, Restaurant Style Cut Pioneering Responsible Farming Excellence Since 1964

Pack size: 460G

Ingredients

100% Scottish Salmon (Salmo Salar) (Fish)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460g ℮