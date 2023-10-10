We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mowi 4 Scottish Salmon Fillets 460g

Mowi 4 Scottish Salmon Fillets 460g

4 Fresh Scottish Salmon FilletsMowi is also the first Scottish Salmon brand to be ASC approved - an independent certification of responsible farming to a new high standard.For more information and recipes, go to www.mowisalmon.co.ukMake salmon part of a varied and healthy diet and lifestyle.
High in omega 3: Each portion typically has 2190mg of which more than half (1130mg) are DHA and EPA. Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA omega 3 fatty acids daily contributes to the normal function of the heart.
At Mowi, we hand select the best Scottish Salmon and farm-raise, prepare and pack our own salmon with care in Scotland (UK). Our 'chefs cut' restaurant style portions elevate any dish.
ASC - Farmed Responsibly ASC™ Certified, ASC-C-02028, ASC certified as responsibly farmed. www.asc-aqua.orgRSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
Hand Selected, Restaurant Style CutPioneering Responsible Farming Excellence Since 1964
Pack size: 460G
Omega 3 fatty acids daily contributes to the normal function of the heart
High in omega 3

Ingredients

100% Scottish Salmon (Salmo Salar) (Fish)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

460g ℮

